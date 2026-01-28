“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of MetLife Inc (NYSE: MET) back in 2021. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

MET 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/28/2021 $10,000



01/28/2021 $18,028



01/27/2026 End date: 01/27/2026 Start price/share: $49.57 End price/share: $76.69 Starting shares: 201.73 Ending shares: 235.09 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.34 Total return: 80.29% Average annual return: 12.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,028.34

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $18,028.34 today (as of 01/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 80.29% (something to think about: how might MET shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that MetLife Inc paid investors a total of $10.34/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.27/share, we calculate that MET has a current yield of approximately 2.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.27 against the original $49.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.97%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Be fearful when others are greedy; be greedy when others are fearful.” — Warren Buffett