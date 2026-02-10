“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016.
|Start date:
|02/10/2016
|
|End date:
|02/09/2026
|Start price/share:
|$46.20
|End price/share:
|$104.26
|Starting shares:
|216.45
|Ending shares:
|290.47
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$21.86
|Total return:
|202.85%
|Average annual return:
|11.71%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$30,281.96
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,281.96 today (as of 02/09/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 202.85% (something to think about: how might AEE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Ameren Corp paid investors a total of $21.86/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.84/share, we calculate that AEE has a current yield of approximately 2.72%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.84 against the original $46.20/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.89%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The whole secret to winning big in the stock market is not to be right all the time, but to lose the least amount possible when you’re wrong.” — William O’Neil