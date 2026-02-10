The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016.

AEE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/10/2016 $10,000



02/10/2016 $30,281



02/09/2026 End date: 02/09/2026 Start price/share: $46.20 End price/share: $104.26 Starting shares: 216.45 Ending shares: 290.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.86 Total return: 202.85% Average annual return: 11.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,281.96

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,281.96 today (as of 02/09/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 202.85% (something to think about: how might AEE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Ameren Corp paid investors a total of $21.86/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.84/share, we calculate that AEE has a current yield of approximately 2.72%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.84 against the original $46.20/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.89%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The whole secret to winning big in the stock market is not to be right all the time, but to lose the least amount possible when you’re wrong.” — William O’Neil