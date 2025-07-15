The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

07/14/2025 End date: 07/14/2025 Start price/share: $60.74 End price/share: $164.91 Starting shares: 164.64 Ending shares: 266.69 Dividends reinvested/share: $49.16 Total return: 339.79% Average annual return: 7.68% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $43,959.54

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.68%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $43,959.54 today (as of 07/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 339.79% (something to think about: how might HSY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Hershey Company paid investors a total of $49.16/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.48/share, we calculate that HSY has a current yield of approximately 3.32%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.48 against the original $60.74/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.47%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” — Warren Buffett