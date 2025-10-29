“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Intel Corp (NASD: INTC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

10/28/2025 End date: 10/28/2025 Start price/share: $34.03 End price/share: $41.53 Starting shares: 293.86 Ending shares: 374.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.11 Total return: 55.48% Average annual return: 4.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,548.32

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,548.32 today (as of 10/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 55.48% (something to think about: how might INTC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Intel Corp paid investors a total of $10.11/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .5/share, we calculate that INTC has a current yield of approximately 1.20%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .5 against the original $34.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.53%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch