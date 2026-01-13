“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|01/13/2021
|
|End date:
|01/12/2026
|Start price/share:
|$501.71
|End price/share:
|$615.45
|Starting shares:
|19.93
|Ending shares:
|20.20
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.92
|Total return:
|24.29%
|Average annual return:
|4.45%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,432.03
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,432.03 today (as of 01/12/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 24.29% (something to think about: how might TMO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc paid investors a total of $6.92/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that TMO has a current yield of approximately 0.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $501.71/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.06%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett