“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

TMO 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/13/2021 $10,000



01/13/2021 $12,432



01/12/2026 End date: 01/12/2026 Start price/share: $501.71 End price/share: $615.45 Starting shares: 19.93 Ending shares: 20.20 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.92 Total return: 24.29% Average annual return: 4.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,432.03

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,432.03 today (as of 01/12/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 24.29% (something to think about: how might TMO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc paid investors a total of $6.92/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that TMO has a current yield of approximately 0.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $501.71/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.06%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett