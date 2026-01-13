The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Moody’s Corp. (NYSE: MCO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2006.

01/12/2026 End date: 01/12/2026 Start price/share: $64.21 End price/share: $535.12 Starting shares: 155.74 Ending shares: 195.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $30.90 Total return: 946.38% Average annual return: 12.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $104,652.03

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $104,652.03 today (as of 01/12/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 946.38% (something to think about: how might MCO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Moody’s Corp. paid investors a total of $30.90/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.76/share, we calculate that MCO has a current yield of approximately 0.70%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.76 against the original $64.21/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.09%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton