“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Moody’s Corp. (NYSE: MCO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2006.
|Start date:
|01/13/2006
|
|End date:
|01/12/2026
|Start price/share:
|$64.21
|End price/share:
|$535.12
|Starting shares:
|155.74
|Ending shares:
|195.54
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$30.90
|Total return:
|946.38%
|Average annual return:
|12.45%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$104,652.03
The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $104,652.03 today (as of 01/12/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 946.38% (something to think about: how might MCO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Moody’s Corp. paid investors a total of $30.90/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.76/share, we calculate that MCO has a current yield of approximately 0.70%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.76 against the original $64.21/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.09%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton