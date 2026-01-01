One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) back in 2006, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

WMB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/03/2006 $10,000



01/03/2006 $74,104



12/31/2025 End date: 12/31/2025 Start price/share: $19.48 End price/share: $60.11 Starting shares: 513.35 Ending shares: 1,231.79 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.77 Total return: 640.43% Average annual return: 10.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $74,104.00

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $74,104.00 today (as of 12/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 640.43% (something to think about: how might WMB shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Williams Cos Inc paid investors a total of $25.77/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that WMB has a current yield of approximately 3.33%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $19.48/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 17.09%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle