The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Cintas Corporation (NASD: CTAS) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

CTAS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/03/2006 $10,000



01/03/2006 $238,477



12/31/2025 End date: 12/31/2025 Start price/share: $10.37 End price/share: $188.07 Starting shares: 964.32 Ending shares: 1,268.17 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.88 Total return: 2,285.04% Average annual return: 17.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $238,477.36

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $238,477.36 today (as of 12/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,285.04% (something to think about: how might CTAS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Cintas Corporation paid investors a total of $10.88/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.8/share, we calculate that CTAS has a current yield of approximately 0.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.8 against the original $10.37/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.26%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” — Shelby Davis