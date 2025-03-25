The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Intel Corp (NASD: INTC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

INTC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/25/2015 $10,000



03/25/2015 $10,480



03/24/2025 End date: 03/24/2025 Start price/share: $29.89 End price/share: $24.22 Starting shares: 334.56 Ending shares: 432.92 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.59 Total return: 4.85% Average annual return: 0.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,480.34

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,480.34 today (as of 03/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4.85% (something to think about: how might INTC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Intel Corp paid investors a total of $10.59/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .5/share, we calculate that INTC has a current yield of approximately 2.06%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .5 against the original $29.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.89%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The whole secret to winning big in the stock market is not to be right all the time, but to lose the least amount possible when you’re wrong.” — William O’Neil