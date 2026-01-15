The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) back in 2016, holding through to today.

ADM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/15/2016 $10,000



01/15/2016 $27,626



01/14/2026 End date: 01/14/2026 Start price/share: $31.51 End price/share: $64.60 Starting shares: 317.36 Ending shares: 427.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.58 Total return: 176.37% Average annual return: 10.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,626.48

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,626.48 today (as of 01/14/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 176.37% (something to think about: how might ADM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 10 years, Archer Daniels Midland Co. has paid $15.58/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.04/share, we calculate that ADM has a current yield of approximately 3.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.04 against the original $31.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.03%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” — Benjamin Graham