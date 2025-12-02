“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Charter Communications Inc (NASD: CHTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

CHTR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/02/2015 $10,000



12/02/2015 $10,543



12/01/2025 End date: 12/01/2025 Start price/share: $186.77 End price/share: $196.94 Starting shares: 53.54 Ending shares: 53.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 5.45% Average annual return: 0.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,543.13

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,543.13 today (as of 12/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 5.45% (something to think about: how might CHTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett