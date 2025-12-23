“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Applied Materials, Inc. (NASD: AMAT) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

AMAT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/23/2015 $10,000



12/23/2015 $152,392



12/22/2025 End date: 12/22/2025 Start price/share: $19.09 End price/share: $259.01 Starting shares: 523.83 Ending shares: 588.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.68 Total return: 1,423.76% Average annual return: 31.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $152,392.76

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 31.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $152,392.76 today (as of 12/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,423.76% (something to think about: how might AMAT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Applied Materials, Inc. paid investors a total of $9.68/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.84/share, we calculate that AMAT has a current yield of approximately 0.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.84 against the original $19.09/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.72%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch