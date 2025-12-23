“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Applied Materials, Inc. (NASD: AMAT) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|12/23/2015
|
|End date:
|12/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$19.09
|End price/share:
|$259.01
|Starting shares:
|523.83
|Ending shares:
|588.30
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$9.68
|Total return:
|1,423.76%
|Average annual return:
|31.29%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$152,392.76
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 31.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $152,392.76 today (as of 12/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,423.76% (something to think about: how might AMAT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Applied Materials, Inc. paid investors a total of $9.68/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.84/share, we calculate that AMAT has a current yield of approximately 0.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.84 against the original $19.09/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.72%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch