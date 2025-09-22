One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Snap-On, Inc. (NYSE: SNA) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

SNA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/22/2005 $10,000



09/22/2005 $156,266



09/19/2025 End date: 09/19/2025 Start price/share: $34.40 End price/share: $337.24 Starting shares: 290.70 Ending shares: 463.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $63.54 Total return: 1,462.45% Average annual return: 14.73% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $156,266.85

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.73%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $156,266.85 today (as of 09/19/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,462.45% (something to think about: how might SNA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Snap-On, Inc. paid investors a total of $63.54/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 8.56/share, we calculate that SNA has a current yield of approximately 2.54%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 8.56 against the original $34.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.38%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin