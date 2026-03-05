“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) back in 2006: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|03/06/2006
|
|End date:
|03/04/2026
|Start price/share:
|$30.54
|End price/share:
|$42.58
|Starting shares:
|327.44
|Ending shares:
|689.31
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$28.18
|Total return:
|193.51%
|Average annual return:
|5.53%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$29,356.95
The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $29,356.95 today (as of 03/04/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 193.51% (something to think about: how might IP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that International Paper Co paid investors a total of $28.18/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.85/share, we calculate that IP has a current yield of approximately 4.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.85 against the original $30.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 14.21%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman