Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) back in 2006: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

03/04/2026 End date: 03/04/2026 Start price/share: $30.54 End price/share: $42.58 Starting shares: 327.44 Ending shares: 689.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.18 Total return: 193.51% Average annual return: 5.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,356.95

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $29,356.95 today (as of 03/04/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 193.51% (something to think about: how might IP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that International Paper Co paid investors a total of $28.18/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.85/share, we calculate that IP has a current yield of approximately 4.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.85 against the original $30.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 14.21%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman