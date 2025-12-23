Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASD: KDP), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

KDP 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 12/23/2015
$10,000

12/23/2015		   $21,399

12/22/2025
End date: 12/22/2025
Start price/share: $93.85
End price/share: $28.24
Starting shares: 106.55
Ending shares: 757.43
Dividends reinvested/share: $114.17
Total return: 113.90%
Average annual return: 7.90%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $21,399.09

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $21,399.09 today (as of 12/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 113.90% (something to think about: how might KDP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc paid investors a total of $114.17/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .92/share, we calculate that KDP has a current yield of approximately 3.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .92 against the original $93.85/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.47%.

Another great investment quote to think about:
“Although it’s easy to forget sometimes, a share is not a lottery ticketâ€¦ it’s part-ownership of a business.” — Peter Lynch