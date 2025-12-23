“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASD: KDP), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|12/23/2015
|
|End date:
|12/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$93.85
|End price/share:
|$28.24
|Starting shares:
|106.55
|Ending shares:
|757.43
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$114.17
|Total return:
|113.90%
|Average annual return:
|7.90%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$21,399.09
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $21,399.09 today (as of 12/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 113.90% (something to think about: how might KDP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc paid investors a total of $114.17/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .92/share, we calculate that KDP has a current yield of approximately 3.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .92 against the original $93.85/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.47%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Although it’s easy to forget sometimes, a share is not a lottery ticketâ€¦ it’s part-ownership of a business.” — Peter Lynch