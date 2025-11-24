The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Analog Devices Inc (NASD: ADI)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

ADI 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/25/2005 $10,000



11/25/2005 $97,358



11/21/2025 End date: 11/21/2025 Start price/share: $38.02 End price/share: $232.32 Starting shares: 263.02 Ending shares: 419.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $36.30 Total return: 874.27% Average annual return: 12.05% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $97,358.21

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.05%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $97,358.21 today (as of 11/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 874.27% (something to think about: how might ADI shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Analog Devices Inc paid investors a total of $36.30/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.96/share, we calculate that ADI has a current yield of approximately 1.70%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.96 against the original $38.02/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.47%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The older I get, the more I see a straight path where I want to go. If you’re going to hunt elephants, don’t get off the trail for a rabbit.” — T. Boone Pickens