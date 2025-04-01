“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

DLTR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/01/2020 $10,000



04/01/2020 $10,293



03/31/2025 End date: 03/31/2025 Start price/share: $72.94 End price/share: $75.07 Starting shares: 137.10 Ending shares: 137.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 2.92% Average annual return: 0.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,293.38

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,293.38 today (as of 03/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2.92% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch