“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

FIS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/24/2020 $10,000



11/24/2020 $4,793



11/21/2025 End date: 11/21/2025 Start price/share: $148.92 End price/share: $64.07 Starting shares: 67.15 Ending shares: 74.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.51 Total return: -52.06% Average annual return: -13.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $4,793.54

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -13.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $4,793.54 today (as of 11/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -52.06% (something to think about: how might FIS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Fidelity National Information Services Inc paid investors a total of $8.51/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that FIS has a current yield of approximately 2.50%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $148.92/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.68%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham