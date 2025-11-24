“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/24/2020
|
|End date:
|11/21/2025
|Start price/share:
|$148.92
|End price/share:
|$64.07
|Starting shares:
|67.15
|Ending shares:
|74.83
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.51
|Total return:
|-52.06%
|Average annual return:
|-13.69%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$4,793.54
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -13.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $4,793.54 today (as of 11/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -52.06% (something to think about: how might FIS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Fidelity National Information Services Inc paid investors a total of $8.51/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that FIS has a current yield of approximately 2.50%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $148.92/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.68%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham