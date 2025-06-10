“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|06/04/2015
|
|End date:
|06/03/2025
|Start price/share:
|$53.73
|End price/share:
|$299.52
|Starting shares:
|186.12
|Ending shares:
|186.12
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|457.45%
|Average annual return:
|18.74%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$55,767.25
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $55,767.25 today (as of 06/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 457.45% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch