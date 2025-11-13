The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a twenty year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2005, holding through to today.

11/12/2025 End date: 11/12/2025 Start price/share: $25.00 End price/share: $258.89 Starting shares: 400.00 Ending shares: 400.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 935.56% Average annual return: 12.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $103,507.15

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $103,507.15 today (as of 11/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 935.56% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett