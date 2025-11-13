“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

11/12/2025 End date: 11/12/2025 Start price/share: $29.98 End price/share: $22.19 Starting shares: 333.56 Ending shares: 333.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -25.98% Average annual return: -2.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,403.49

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $7,403.49 today (as of 11/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -25.98% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” — Warren Buffett