“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|11/13/2015
|
|End date:
|11/12/2025
|Start price/share:
|$29.98
|End price/share:
|$22.19
|Starting shares:
|333.56
|Ending shares:
|333.56
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-25.98%
|Average annual return:
|-2.96%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,403.49
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $7,403.49 today (as of 11/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -25.98% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” — Warren Buffett