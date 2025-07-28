The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Everest Group Ltd (NYSE: EG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

EG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/28/2005 $10,000



07/28/2005 $51,807



07/25/2025 End date: 07/25/2025 Start price/share: $97.47 End price/share: $336.86 Starting shares: 102.60 Ending shares: 153.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $76.58 Total return: 418.38% Average annual return: 8.57% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $51,807.48

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $51,807.48 today (as of 07/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 418.38% (something to think about: how might EG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Everest Group Ltd paid investors a total of $76.58/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 8/share, we calculate that EG has a current yield of approximately 2.37%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 8 against the original $97.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.43%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“While it might seem that anyone can be a value investor, the essential characteristics of this type of investor-patience, discipline, and risk aversion-may well be genetically determined.” — Seth Klarman