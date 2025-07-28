“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

HLT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/28/2015 $10,000



07/28/2015 $53,187



07/25/2025 End date: 07/25/2025 Start price/share: $54.36 End price/share: $273.65 Starting shares: 183.96 Ending shares: 194.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.76 Total return: 431.72% Average annual return: 18.19% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $53,187.22

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $53,187.22 today (as of 07/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 431.72% (something to think about: how might HLT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc paid investors a total of $4.76/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .6/share, we calculate that HLT has a current yield of approximately 0.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .6 against the original $54.36/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.40%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett