“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|07/28/2015
|
|End date:
|07/25/2025
|Start price/share:
|$54.36
|End price/share:
|$273.65
|Starting shares:
|183.96
|Ending shares:
|194.31
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.76
|Total return:
|431.72%
|Average annual return:
|18.19%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$53,187.22
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $53,187.22 today (as of 07/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 431.72% (something to think about: how might HLT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc paid investors a total of $4.76/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .6/share, we calculate that HLT has a current yield of approximately 0.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .6 against the original $54.36/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.40%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett