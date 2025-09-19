“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about lululemon athletica inc (NASD: LULU), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|09/21/2015
|
|End date:
|09/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$53.98
|End price/share:
|$169.76
|Starting shares:
|185.25
|Ending shares:
|185.25
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|214.49%
|Average annual return:
|12.14%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,448.90
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $31,448.90 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 214.49% (something to think about: how might LULU shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett