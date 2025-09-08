“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|09/08/2015
|
|End date:
|09/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$39.10
|End price/share:
|$81.12
|Starting shares:
|255.75
|Ending shares:
|358.99
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$19.53
|Total return:
|191.21%
|Average annual return:
|11.28%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$29,118.65
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.28%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $29,118.65 today (as of 09/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 191.21% (something to think about: how might PEG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc paid investors a total of $19.53/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.52/share, we calculate that PEG has a current yield of approximately 3.11%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.52 against the original $39.10/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.95%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves.” — Peter Lynch