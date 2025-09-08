“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

PEG 10-Year Return Details Start date: 09/08/2015 $10,000



09/08/2015 $29,118



09/05/2025 End date: 09/05/2025 Start price/share: $39.10 End price/share: $81.12 Starting shares: 255.75 Ending shares: 358.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.53 Total return: 191.21% Average annual return: 11.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,118.65

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.28%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $29,118.65 today (as of 09/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 191.21% (something to think about: how might PEG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc paid investors a total of $19.53/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.52/share, we calculate that PEG has a current yield of approximately 3.11%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.52 against the original $39.10/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.95%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves.” — Peter Lynch