“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

09/18/2025 End date: 09/18/2025 Start price/share: $268.30 End price/share: $143.81 Starting shares: 37.27 Ending shares: 37.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -46.40% Average annual return: -11.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,359.41

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -11.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,359.41 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -46.40% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch