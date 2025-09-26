The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

BXP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/26/2005 $10,000



09/26/2005 $25,165



09/25/2025 End date: 09/25/2025 Start price/share: $71.93 End price/share: $75.36 Starting shares: 139.02 Ending shares: 333.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $82.37 Total return: 151.63% Average annual return: 4.72% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,165.88

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.72%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $25,165.88 today (as of 09/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 151.63% (something to think about: how might BXP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of BXP Inc, investors have received $82.37/share in dividends these past 20 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8/share, we calculate that BXP has a current yield of approximately 3.72%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.8 against the original $71.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.17%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch