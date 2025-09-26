“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|09/28/2020
|
|End date:
|09/25/2025
|Start price/share:
|$225.74
|End price/share:
|$539.48
|Starting shares:
|44.30
|Ending shares:
|44.30
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|138.98%
|Average annual return:
|19.06%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,900.90
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.06%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,900.90 today (as of 09/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 138.98% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett