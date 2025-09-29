Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

GWW 20-Year Return Details
Start date: 09/29/2005
$10,000

09/29/2005		 $214,096

09/26/2025
End date: 09/26/2025
Start price/share: $62.59
End price/share: $959.73
Starting shares: 159.77
Ending shares: 223.07
Dividends reinvested/share: $87.95
Total return: 2,040.83%
Average annual return: 16.55%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $214,096.72

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.55%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $214,096.72 today (as of 09/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,040.83% (something to think about: how might GWW shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that W.W. Grainger Inc. paid investors a total of $87.95/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 9.04/share, we calculate that GWW has a current yield of approximately 0.94%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 9.04 against the original $62.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.50%.

Another great investment quote to think about:
“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch