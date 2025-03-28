“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|03/30/2020
|
|End date:
|03/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$31.64
|End price/share:
|$100.80
|Starting shares:
|316.06
|Ending shares:
|316.06
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|218.58%
|Average annual return:
|26.11%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,856.32
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,856.32 today (as of 03/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 218.58% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“I made my money by selling too soon.” — Bernard Baruch