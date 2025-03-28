Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

BSX 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 03/30/2020
$10,000

03/30/2020		   $31,856

03/27/2025
End date: 03/27/2025
Start price/share: $31.64
End price/share: $100.80
Starting shares: 316.06
Ending shares: 316.06
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 218.58%
Average annual return: 26.11%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $31,856.32

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,856.32 today (as of 03/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 218.58% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:
“I made my money by selling too soon.” — Bernard Baruch