“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|03/05/2015
|
|End date:
|03/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$208.02
|End price/share:
|$1,356.77
|Starting shares:
|48.07
|Ending shares:
|48.07
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|552.23%
|Average annual return:
|20.61%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$65,204.73
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $65,204.73 today (as of 03/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 552.23% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham