“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

ORLY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/05/2015 $10,000



03/05/2015 $65,204



03/04/2025 End date: 03/04/2025 Start price/share: $208.02 End price/share: $1,356.77 Starting shares: 48.07 Ending shares: 48.07 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 552.23% Average annual return: 20.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $65,204.73

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $65,204.73 today (as of 03/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 552.23% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham