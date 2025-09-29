One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AMZN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/29/2005 $10,000



09/29/2005 $980,383



09/26/2025 End date: 09/26/2025 Start price/share: $2.24 End price/share: $219.78 Starting shares: 4,464.29 Ending shares: 4,464.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 9,711.61% Average annual return: 25.76% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $980,383.54

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.76%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $980,383.54 today (as of 09/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 9,711.61% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham