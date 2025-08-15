One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AMZN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 08/15/2005 $10,000



08/15/2005 $1,026,288



08/14/2025 End date: 08/14/2025 Start price/share: $2.25 End price/share: $230.98 Starting shares: 4,444.44 Ending shares: 4,444.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 10,165.78% Average annual return: 26.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $1,026,288.24

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $1,026,288.24 today (as of 08/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 10,165.78% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban