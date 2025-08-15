One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Applied Materials, Inc. (NASD: AMAT) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

08/14/2025 End date: 08/14/2025 Start price/share: $17.03 End price/share: $188.24 Starting shares: 587.20 Ending shares: 663.87 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.96 Total return: 1,149.68% Average annual return: 28.73% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $124,967.68

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 28.73%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $124,967.68 today (as of 08/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,149.68% (something to think about: how might AMAT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Applied Materials, Inc. paid investors a total of $8.96/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.84/share, we calculate that AMAT has a current yield of approximately 0.98%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.84 against the original $17.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.75%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott