One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

SHW 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/16/2015 $10,000



03/16/2015 $39,104



03/13/2025 End date: 03/13/2025 Start price/share: $96.05 End price/share: $342.10 Starting shares: 104.11 Ending shares: 114.34 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.03 Total return: 291.17% Average annual return: 14.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $39,104.35

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $39,104.35 today (as of 03/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 291.17% (something to think about: how might SHW shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Sherwin-Williams Co paid investors a total of $18.03/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.16/share, we calculate that SHW has a current yield of approximately 0.92%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.16 against the original $96.05/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.96%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell