“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|03/16/2015
|
|End date:
|03/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$96.05
|End price/share:
|$342.10
|Starting shares:
|104.11
|Ending shares:
|114.34
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$18.03
|Total return:
|291.17%
|Average annual return:
|14.61%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$39,104.35
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $39,104.35 today (as of 03/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 291.17% (something to think about: how might SHW shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Sherwin-Williams Co paid investors a total of $18.03/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.16/share, we calculate that SHW has a current yield of approximately 0.92%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.16 against the original $96.05/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.96%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell