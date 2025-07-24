“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|07/24/2015
|
|End date:
|07/23/2025
|Start price/share:
|$38.02
|End price/share:
|$19.05
|Starting shares:
|263.02
|Ending shares:
|447.44
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.66
|Total return:
|-14.76%
|Average annual return:
|-1.58%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,526.99
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $8,526.99 today (as of 07/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -14.76% (something to think about: how might DOC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Healthpeak Properties Inc paid investors a total of $14.66/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.22004/share, we calculate that DOC has a current yield of approximately 6.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.22004 against the original $38.02/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 16.83%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis