The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a twenty year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) back in 2005, holding through to today.

PSA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/25/2005 $10,000



07/25/2005 $88,761



07/23/2025 End date: 07/23/2025 Start price/share: $65.63 End price/share: $289.62 Starting shares: 152.37 Ending shares: 306.26 Dividends reinvested/share: $136.80 Total return: 787.00% Average annual return: 11.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $88,761.28

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $88,761.28 today (as of 07/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 787.00% (something to think about: how might PSA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Public Storage paid investors a total of $136.80/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 12/share, we calculate that PSA has a current yield of approximately 4.14%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 12 against the original $65.63/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.31%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman