“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Match Group Inc (NASD: MTCH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

05/09/2025 End date: 05/09/2025 Start price/share: $67.86 End price/share: $27.18 Starting shares: 147.36 Ending shares: 149.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.38 Total return: -59.47% Average annual return: -16.54% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $4,053.43

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -16.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $4,053.43 today (as of 05/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -59.47% (something to think about: how might MTCH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Match Group Inc paid investors a total of $0.38/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .76/share, we calculate that MTCH has a current yield of approximately 2.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .76 against the original $67.86/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.13%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros