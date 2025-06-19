“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Kraft Heinz Co (NASD: KHC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

KHC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/07/2015 $10,000



07/07/2015 $5,321



06/18/2025 End date: 06/18/2025 Start price/share: $74.63 End price/share: $25.68 Starting shares: 133.99 Ending shares: 207.22 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.40 Total return: -46.79% Average annual return: -6.14% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,321.23

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,321.23 today (as of 06/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -46.79% (something to think about: how might KHC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Kraft Heinz Co paid investors a total of $19.40/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that KHC has a current yield of approximately 6.23%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $74.63/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.35%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham