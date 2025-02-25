One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

IP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/25/2005 $10,000



02/25/2005 $32,335



02/24/2025 End date: 02/24/2025 Start price/share: $35.59 End price/share: $55.30 Starting shares: 280.98 Ending shares: 584.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.26 Total return: 223.45% Average annual return: 6.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,335.05

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $32,335.05 today (as of 02/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 223.45% (something to think about: how might IP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that International Paper Co paid investors a total of $27.26/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.85/share, we calculate that IP has a current yield of approximately 3.35%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.85 against the original $35.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.41%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham