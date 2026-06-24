A long holding period can reveal an important distinction in bank stock investing: share-price performance and total return are often not the same thing. For Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASD: HBAN), a hypothetical investment made in 2006 produced a modest positive total return over the subsequent 20 years, despite the stock finishing well below its starting share price. The reason is straightforward: dividends and dividend reinvestment accounted for a significant share of the outcome.

The figures below examine what happened to a $10,000 investment in Huntington Bancshares from 06/26/2006 through 06/23/2026, assuming all cash dividends were reinvested on the ex-dividend date.

HBAN 20-Year Return Details

HBAN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/26/2006 $10,000



06/26/2006 $15,155



06/23/2026 End date: 06/23/2026 Start price/share: $23.44 End price/share: $17.40 Starting shares: 426.62 Ending shares: 871.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.93 Total return: 51.68% Average annual return: 2.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,155.29

What the Numbers Show

A $10,000 investment in HBAN grew to $15,155.29 over the period, producing a total return of 51.68% and an annualized return of 2.10%. That result is positive, but it is also a useful reminder that a positive long-term total return does not necessarily imply strong share-price appreciation.

In this case, Huntington Bancshares shares declined from $23.44 to $17.40 over the measurement period. On price alone, the investment lost value. The overall gain came from income: dividends were reinvested, the share count rose from 426.62 to 871.75, and those additional shares materially improved the ending value.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

For income-oriented equities, especially regional bank stocks, dividend reinvestment can be a major component of long-term returns. Huntington Bancshares distributed $8.93 per share in dividends over the 20-year span measured here. Reinvesting those payments substantially increased the investor’s share count, more than doubling the original position.

This dynamic matters because reinvested dividends can compound in two ways:

Cash distributions buy additional shares over time.

Those new shares then generate their own dividends.

That compounding effect is particularly visible when underlying share-price appreciation is limited. In HBAN’s case, reinvestment was the primary reason the 20-year result remained positive.

HBAN Yield, Current Income, and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.62 per share, HBAN carries a current yield of approximately 3.56% using the ending share price of $17.40. That indicates the stock continues to offer a meaningful income component at recent prices.

Another way to frame the income profile is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the 2006 entry price of $23.44 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of about 2.65%.

That distinction is important. Current yield measures the income available to a buyer at today’s market price. Yield on cost measures the income generated relative to the original purchase price. Both metrics can be informative, but they answer different questions.

Key Takeaways From This 20-Year HBAN Investment

HBAN delivered a positive 20-year total return, but the annualized gain was modest at 2.10%.

Share-price performance alone was negative over the period.

Dividend reinvestment was the main driver of the investment’s overall gain.

The ending share count more than doubled, highlighting the impact of compounding income over time.

For long-horizon holders of bank stocks, these results underscore a central point: total return analysis is more informative than looking at price change alone. Huntington Bancshares generated value over this period primarily through dividends, not capital appreciation.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“Every day that you’re not selling an asset in your portfolio, you’re choosing to buy it.” — Sam Zell