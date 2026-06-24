“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Jabil stock delivered an extraordinary 10-year total return from mid-2016 to mid-2026. An investor who committed $10,000 to Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) on 06/24/2016, with dividends reinvested, would have seen that position grow to more than $216,000 by 06/23/2026. The result illustrates how a strong long-term move in the underlying share price can overwhelm the contribution from dividend yield, even in a dividend-paying stock.

The broader point is straightforward: over a full market cycle, the quality of the business, the durability of earnings power, and the valuation paid at entry matter far more than short-term price volatility. In Jabil’s case, the decade was exceptionally favorable for long-duration holders.

JBL 10-Year Return Summary

JBL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/24/2016 $10,000



06/24/2016 $216,011



06/23/2026 End date: 06/23/2026 Start price/share: $18.53 End price/share: $372.99 Starting shares: 539.67 Ending shares: 579.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.20 Total return: 2,059.62% Average annual return: 35.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $216,011.60

The numbers are striking. Over the 10-year period, Jabil produced a 2,059.62% total return, equivalent to an average annual return of 35.96%. That means each dollar invested in 2016 grew to more than $21 by June 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The vast majority of the gain came from capital appreciation rather than income. Jabil’s share price rose from $18.53 to $372.99 over the measured period, while cumulative dividends reinvested amounted to $3.20 per share. That dividend stream modestly increased the ending share count, from 539.67 shares to 579.00 shares, but the dominant factor was the scale of the stock’s price advance.

This distinction matters. In a low-yield equity, reinvestment can improve compounding at the margin, but long-term performance will still depend primarily on the company’s operating execution and the valuation multiple investors are willing to pay over time.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment added incremental shares throughout the period, which in turn participated in the stock’s appreciation. For this analysis, each dividend is assumed to have been reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. Because Jabil’s dividend yield remained relatively low, the reinvestment effect was positive but secondary.

That helps answer a common question directly:

Did dividends matter? Yes, but mostly as a compounding enhancer rather than the main source of return.

Yes, but mostly as a compounding enhancer rather than the main source of return. Was this primarily an income story? No. It was primarily a capital appreciation story.

No. It was primarily a capital appreciation story. Did reinvestment improve the result? Yes, through a higher ending share count and additional exposure to the stock’s rise.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.32 per share, JBL has a current yield of approximately 0.09% using the ending share price shown above. Measured against the original purchase price of $18.53, that same annual dividend equates to a yield on cost of roughly 1.73%.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how income from a long-held position evolves relative to the original entry price. It is less useful for evaluating current opportunity cost, since new capital must be assessed against the stock’s present valuation and current yield, not the investor’s historical cost basis.

What the 10-Year JBL Return Shows

Jabil’s 10-year return profile highlights three broader investing lessons:

Time can magnify strong business performance. A sustained operating and market re-rating cycle can produce outsized long-term equity returns.

A sustained operating and market re-rating cycle can produce outsized long-term equity returns. Total return matters more than headline yield. Low-yield stocks can still generate exceptional shareholder outcomes when price appreciation is substantial.

Low-yield stocks can still generate exceptional shareholder outcomes when price appreciation is substantial. Compounding works best when left uninterrupted. Long holding periods allow both reinvested cash flows and share-price gains to build on themselves.

Past performance over a decade does not, by itself, answer what happens next. But it does show how dramatically long-term outcomes can diverge from the short-term fluctuations that often dominate attention from one quarter to the next.

Before leaving the subject, another Buffett line is worth recalling:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett