“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett is how to think about time horizon when evaluating an equity investment. Immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors can monitor the position tick-by-tick. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down, and this noise can easily distract from the long-term view.

In that context, it can be useful to look back and evaluate actual holding-period outcomes. Here, we examine the result of a five-year holding period for an investor who considered Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) in early 2021, purchased the shares, ignored interim volatility, reinvested dividends, and simply held through to early March 2026.

RL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/09/2021 $10,000



03/09/2021 $29,960



03/06/2026 End date: 03/06/2026 Start price/share: $124.95 End price/share: $338.36 Starting shares: 80.03 Ending shares: 88.55 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.79 Total return: 199.62% Average annual return: 24.57% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,960.19

As we can see, the five-year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.57%. That would have turned a $10,000 investment made five years ago into $29,960.19 as of 03/06/2026. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 199.62%, meaning the original capital would have nearly tripled over the period.

For additional context, U.S. large-cap equities as represented by the S&P 500 generated a substantially lower annualized total return over the same span, even after a strong post-pandemic recovery and subsequent rate-hiking cycle. RL therefore outperformed the broad market over this specific holding period, although that outperformance was accompanied by meaningful share-price volatility, including drawdowns during periods of macro uncertainty and shifting consumer-spending patterns.

Ralph Lauren’s performance over these five years reflects a combination of post-COVID demand normalization, pricing power in the premium and luxury segments, margin expansion efforts, and share repurchases layered on top of the dividend stream. The company continued to reposition its brand toward higher-value customers, invest in direct-to-consumer channels and digital capabilities, and focus on geographic opportunities in North America, Europe, and Asia, all of which contributed to EPS and cash-flow growth over the period.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of Ralph Lauren Corp, investors received $14.79 per share in dividends over the five years examined in the exercise above. That means total return was driven not just by share-price appreciation, but also by the cash dividends (and what the investor did with those dividends).

For this exercise, we assume dividends are reinvested — i.e., used to purchase additional shares of RL, with the calculations using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. This reinvestment effect is what increased the share count from 80.03 to 88.55 over the period and helped boost the ending portfolio value versus a price-only return.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.65 per share, we calculate that RL has a current yield of approximately 1.08%. Another interesting datapoint is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of $3.65 against the original $124.95 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.92%, illustrating how, over time, even a modest headline yield can become more meaningful relative to an investor’s original entry price as the dividend grows.

Of course, looking backward is only part of the exercise. For a prospective investor evaluating RL today, key questions for the next five years would include the sustainability of brand strength in a competitive global apparel landscape, the company’s ability to navigate consumer cycles and currency swings, execution on direct-to-consumer and e-commerce strategies, and ongoing capital-allocation priorities between dividends, buybacks, and reinvestment in the business. Past returns are not indicative of future results, but this period does illustrate how a disciplined, multi-year holding period in a branded consumer company can compound capital when fundamentals cooperate.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“This company looks cheap, that company looks cheap, but the overall economy could completely screw it up. The key is to wait. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to do nothing.” — David Tepper