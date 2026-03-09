“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, fits squarely within the strategy. Applying that lens to the payments and financial-technology sector, Fiserv Inc (NASD: FISV) offers a useful case study in what a patient, buy-and-hold approach would have delivered to shareholders.

Fiserv is a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology. The company’s platforms power core processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, card issuing and related services for banks, credit unions, merchants and billers around the world. Over the past decade the company has been a key beneficiary of secular trends such as the shift from cash to electronic payments, the rise of e-commerce and contactless transactions, and increasing demand for integrated software and point-of-sale solutions.

Against that industry backdrop, how would a long-term strategy have worked out for an investment in Fiserv made 10 years ago? Below we examine the outcome of a $10,000 position initiated in 2016 and held through early 2026, with no dividends paid or reinvested during the period.

FISV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/09/2016 $10,000



03/09/2016 $13,077



03/06/2026 End date: 03/06/2026 Start price/share: $48.23 End price/share: $63.10 Starting shares: 207.34 Ending shares: 207.34 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 30.83% Average annual return: 2.72% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,077.30

As shown above, over the 10-year period from 09 March 2016 through 06 March 2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Fiserv would have grown to $13,077.30, assuming no dividends and no additional capital flows. That translates into a total return of 30.83% and an annualized rate of return of 2.72%.

Fiserv historically operated as a growth-oriented company focused on reinvesting cash flows into technology, acquisitions and share repurchases rather than paying a cash dividend. As a result, the return profile over this period was driven almost entirely by share-price appreciation, supported by earnings growth and multiple re-rating, but also influenced by periods of market volatility, higher interest rates and changing investor sentiment toward non-dividend-paying growth stocks.

For context, long-term investors often compare individual stock performance with broad benchmarks such as the S&P 500 Index or sector-focused indices like the S&P 500 Information Technology or S&P 500 Financials. While benchmark performance varies over different 10-year windows, many diversified equity indices have historically delivered annualized returns in the mid- to high-single-digit range. Against that backdrop, Fiserv’s 2.72% annualized return over this specific decade underscores the importance of entry valuation, business-cycle timing and portfolio diversification, even when investing in companies exposed to favorable structural trends.

Another consideration for long-horizon holders is corporate evolution. Over the past decade Fiserv has completed several large acquisitions and portfolio shifts, including the transformative acquisition of First Data in 2019, which expanded its scale in merchant acquiring and payments processing. Transactions of this nature can enhance a company’s strategic position and revenue mix over time, but integration costs, leverage and execution risk can affect share-price performance over intermediate horizons. Long-term investors should factor in both strategic benefits and potential near-term volatility when assessing total-return outcomes.

Ultimately, the Fiserv example illustrates that simply holding for 10 years does not guarantee equity-like returns; fundamental growth, capital allocation discipline and valuation all matter. While a $10,000 position became $13,077.30 over the period reviewed, investors evaluating Fiserv today must form a forward-looking view of earnings power, competitive dynamics in global payments, and management’s capital allocation priorities to assess whether prospective returns over the next decade could differ meaningfully from the past.

On a total return basis, the historical result of 30.83% is a reminder that even high-quality franchises can experience extended stretches of modest share-price compounding. For investors with a Buffett-style long-term orientation, the key question is not only how FISV shares have performed over the last 10 years, but how they might perform over the next 10 years given the continued migration to digital payments, ongoing consolidation in financial technology and the company’s ability to convert those trends into sustainable free cash flow growth.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.] The figures presented are for illustrative purposes only, do not reflect the impact of trading costs or taxes, and are not a guarantee of future results.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” — Benjamin Graham