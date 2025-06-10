“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

06/27/2025 End date: 06/27/2025 Start price/share: $16.43 End price/share: $20.18 Starting shares: 608.64 Ending shares: 608.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 22.82% Average annual return: 4.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,281.20

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,281.20 today (as of 06/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 22.82% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott