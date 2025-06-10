“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|06/30/2020
|
|End date:
|06/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$16.43
|End price/share:
|$20.18
|Starting shares:
|608.64
|Ending shares:
|608.64
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|22.82%
|Average annual return:
|4.20%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,281.20
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,281.20 today (as of 06/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 22.82% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott