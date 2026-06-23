“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Diamondback Energy stock delivered a strong five-year total return for investors who bought shares in mid-2021 and reinvested dividends. Over the period from 06/23/2021 through 06/22/2026, a $10,000 investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASD: FANG) grew to $25,279.69, reflecting both share price appreciation and cash distributions.

The result highlights a key feature of long-term equity returns: performance is driven not only by the change in the stock price, but also by the compounding effect of dividends when they are reinvested. For an energy producer such as Diamondback, that distinction matters because capital returns can represent a meaningful portion of shareholder value across a full commodity cycle.

FANG 5-Year Return at a Glance

FANG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/23/2021 $10,000



06/23/2021 $25,279



06/22/2026 End date: 06/22/2026 Start price/share: $91.91 End price/share: $187.80 Starting shares: 108.80 Ending shares: 134.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $32.34 Total return: 152.84% Average annual return: 20.38% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,279.69

In practical terms, that means the investment more than doubled over the period. The share price rose from $91.91 to $187.80, while dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 108.80 to 134.63. The combination of higher share price and a larger share base drove the final value.

How Strong Was the Return?

On a total return basis, Diamondback Energy generated 152.84% over the five-year span, equivalent to an annualized return of 20.38%. That is an unusually strong outcome for any large listed company over a full five-year holding period.

For energy equities, returns often depend heavily on commodity prices, capital discipline, balance-sheet management, and shareholder distribution policy. Diamondback has historically operated as a Permian Basin-focused oil and gas producer, so its equity performance has tended to reflect both changes in crude pricing and investor views on upstream cash-flow durability. When oil prices are supportive and management allocates capital efficiently, earnings power and free cash flow can scale quickly; when commodity prices weaken, the reverse can also be true.

The Role of Dividends in FANG’s Total Return

A notable part of the result came from cash distributions. Over the holding period, Diamondback Energy paid a total of $32.34 per share in dividends, and the return figures above assume those dividends were reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price used by the calculator.

This matters for two reasons:

Dividends added directly to shareholder return beyond the stock’s price gain.

Reinvestment increased the number of shares owned, which amplified the benefit of subsequent price appreciation.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.40 per share, FANG has a current yield of approximately 2.34% using the ending share price of $187.80. Measured against the original purchase price of $91.91, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 2.55%.

Yield on cost can be a useful retrospective measure of how an income stream has evolved relative to the original entry price. It does not indicate what a new buyer would earn at the current market price, but it can help illustrate how dividend growth and capital appreciation interact over time for an existing holder.

What This 5-Year FANG Investment Shows

The main takeaway is straightforward:

A $10,000 investment in Diamondback Energy stock in June 2021 became $25,279.69 by June 2026.

Total return was 152.84% with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return was 20.38%.

Dividends materially contributed to the outcome by increasing share count over time.

That combination of price appreciation and dividend compounding is what long-horizon total return analysis is designed to capture. It also provides a clearer picture than stock price change alone, especially for companies that return substantial cash to shareholders.

“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle