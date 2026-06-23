A long-term investment in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE: BEN) produced a positive result over the past two decades, though the outcome relied heavily on dividends and reinvestment rather than share-price appreciation alone. Using a starting date of 06/23/2006 and an ending date of 06/22/2026, a $10,000 investment in BEN grew to $22,346.31 with dividends reinvested, equal to a 123.49% total return and a 4.10% annualized return.

That result offers a useful case study in how total return works for an asset manager such as Franklin Resources. The stock price advanced only modestly over the period, from $28.90 to $33.93 per share, but reinvested dividends materially increased the ending share count and, in turn, the final value of the position.

BEN 20-Year Return Details

BEN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/23/2006 $10,000



06/23/2006 $22,346



06/22/2026 End date: 06/22/2026 Start price/share: $28.90 End price/share: $33.93 Starting shares: 346.02 Ending shares: 658.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.67 Total return: 123.49% Average annual return: 4.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,346.31

What Drove the Return

The key point in this Franklin Resources total return analysis is that dividends did a substantial share of the work. Over the 20-year period, the stock price rose by $5.03 per share, from $28.90 to $33.93. By itself, that price change would not explain the doubling of the original investment.

The more important factor was the accumulation and reinvestment of cash distributions. Franklin Resources paid $19.67 per share in dividends over the period covered by this analysis. Reinvesting those payments increased the investor’s share count from 346.02 shares to 658.68 shares, nearly doubling ownership without adding new capital. That larger share base then participated in the stock’s subsequent price movements and future dividends.

In practical terms, this is why total return matters more than price return when evaluating dividend-paying equities. A stock can deliver a respectable long-term outcome even if headline share-price appreciation appears muted, provided cash distributions remain meaningful and are reinvested consistently.

Franklin Resources and Dividend Reinvestment

For this calculation, dividends are assumed to be reinvested into additional shares on each ex-dividend date using the closing price on that date. That assumption reflects a standard dividend reinvestment framework and helps isolate how compounding affects long-horizon results.

The latest annualized dividend rate cited in the source data is $1.32 per share, which implies a current yield of approximately 3.89% based on the ending share price of $33.93. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 entry price of $28.90, the yield on cost is about 4.57%.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Franklin Resources on 06/23/2006 grew to $22,346.31 by 06/22/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The investment generated a 123.49% total return, or 4.10% annualized.

Share-price appreciation was modest over the period, rising from $28.90 to $33.93.

Dividend reinvestment was central to the outcome, increasing the share count from 346.02 to 658.68.

Total return provides a more complete picture than stock-price performance alone for BEN.

Why the Distinction Between Price Return and Total Return Matters

Franklin Resources operates in the asset management industry, where valuation, earnings growth, market cycles, and investor flows can all influence long-term stock performance. For companies in this segment, dividends often represent a meaningful component of shareholder return, especially during periods when multiple expansion is limited or earnings growth is uneven.

That makes BEN a useful example of a broader investing principle: when analyzing a long holding period, the most informative question is not simply how far the share price moved, but how much wealth the security created after accounting for cash distributions and compounding.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One final investment quote:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger