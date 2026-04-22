“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Southern Company shares delivered a strong long-term result over the past decade, illustrating how total return in a dividend-paying utility stock can compound meaningfully over time. For investors evaluating NYSE: SO, the key question is not simply how the stock price moved, but how price appreciation and reinvested dividends combined across a full 10-year holding period.

Using a start date of 04/22/2016 and an end date of 04/21/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Southern Company grew to $28,274.62 with dividends reinvested. That equates to a total return of 182.84% and an average annual return of 10.95%.

SO 10-Year Return Details

SO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/22/2016 $10,000



04/22/2016 $28,274



04/21/2026 End date: 04/21/2026 Start price/share: $49.26 End price/share: $91.92 Starting shares: 203.00 Ending shares: 307.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.00 Total return: 182.84% Average annual return: 10.95% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,274.62

The result highlights an important distinction in utility investing: long-run performance is often driven by a combination of moderate capital appreciation and persistent cash distributions. In Southern Company’s case, the decade-long return was not solely a function of the stock moving from $49.26 to $91.92. Reinvested dividends materially increased the ending share count from 203.00 shares to 307.71 shares, amplifying the final portfolio value.

How the Total Return Was Built

Southern Company paid $26.00 per share in dividends over the measurement period, with the analysis assuming those dividends were reinvested. That matters because reinvestment turns cash income into additional ownership, which can then generate its own future dividends. Over long holding periods, this compounding effect can represent a substantial portion of total return, particularly in sectors such as regulated utilities where dividend policy is central to the equity story.

For the calculations above, dividends are assumed to be reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on the ex-date. The figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Yield on Cost Looks Like for SO

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.96 per share, SO has a current yield of approximately 3.22% using the ending share price shown above. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the original entry price of $49.26 per share, Southern Company’s current annualized dividend of $2.96 produces a yield on cost of 6.01%. That metric does not indicate what a new buyer would earn today, but it does show how dividend growth and time can improve the income productivity of an earlier investment.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year SO Investment

Initial investment: $10,000.00

Ending value with dividends reinvested: $28,274.62

Total return: 182.84%

Average annual return: 10.95%

Dividend income was a meaningful contributor to overall performance

Reinvestment increased the share count from 203.00 to 307.71

Southern Company is often viewed through the lens of income, balance sheet resilience, regulatory visibility, and the defensive characteristics typically associated with large-cap utility stocks. This 10-year result underscores that even in slower-growth sectors, disciplined compounding can produce substantial wealth creation when dividends are maintained and reinvested over time.

“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis