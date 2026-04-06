“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and to reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. A focus on durable competitive advantages, disciplined capital allocation, and the effects of compounding sits at the core of that approach.

With that framework in mind, it is instructive to examine how such a long-term strategy would have worked for investors in Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST) who bought shares in 2016 and held through to today. Monster, best known for its flagship Monster Energy brand, has been one of the more notable long-term compounders in the non-alcoholic beverage space, benefiting from secular growth in energy drinks, strong brand positioning, and an asset-light business model.

MNST 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/06/2016 $10,000



04/06/2016 $32,365



04/02/2026 End date: 04/02/2026 Start price/share: $22.36 End price/share: $72.37 Starting shares: 447.23 Ending shares: 447.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 223.66% Average annual return: 12.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,365.87

As the table indicates, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.47%. This figure represents the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period from 04/06/2016 through 04/02/2026, assuming no additional contributions or withdrawals.

A hypothetical $10,000 investment in Monster Beverage made 10 years ago at a split-adjusted price of $22.36 per share would have purchased approximately 447 shares. By 04/02/2026, with the share price at $72.37, that position would be worth $32,365.87. On a total return basis, that equates to 223.66% over the period, despite the absence of dividends, reflecting pure price appreciation.

To put that result in context, a 12.47% annualized return over a decade meaningfully exceeds long-term historical nominal returns for broad U.S. equity indices, which have generally compounded in the high single digits. In other words, Monster Beverage delivered above-market performance for investors who were willing to tolerate volatility and hold over a full cycle.

Several fundamental drivers help explain why a long-term holding in MNST has been rewarding:

Monster operates in the global energy drink category, one of the faster-growing segments within non-alcoholic beverages, supported by rising consumer demand for functional and convenience-oriented products.

The company maintains high operating margins relative to traditional soft drink peers, reflecting strong brand equity, premium pricing, and a lean cost structure.

A strategic partnership and distribution agreement with The Coca-Cola Company has helped expand Monster’s international footprint, increase shelf presence, and improve supply-chain efficiency over time.

Management has historically prioritized organic growth and share repurchases over dividends, concentrating capital on reinvestment and buybacks rather than cash payouts, which can support per-share earnings growth and share price appreciation.

It is also worth recalling that this 10-year period included significant market stress events, including an extended Federal Reserve tightening cycle, inflationary pressures, and episodes of risk-off sentiment in equity markets. Monster’s ability to compound value through those environments underscores how a resilient business model and brand can support long-term returns even when shorter-term sentiment is volatile.

Notably, Monster Beverage has not paid a regular dividend over this period, as reflected in the $0.00 figure for dividends reinvested per share in the table above. For income-focused investors, that absence of a cash yield might be a drawback. For total-return oriented investors, however, the company’s strategy of retaining and reinvesting earnings has been consistent with a focus on growth, and the share price performance over the decade suggests that this approach has been rewarded by the market.

For investors who follow Buffett’s guidance on holding quality businesses for extended periods, Monster Beverage illustrates several key points:

Concentration on durable structural trends — such as the multi-decade expansion of the global energy drink market — can underpin compounding over time.

Brand strength and distribution partnerships can represent a competitive moat that is difficult for new entrants to replicate.

A willingness to hold through intermittent drawdowns, rather than attempt to time entry and exit points, can be critical to capturing the full benefit of compounding returns.

Of course, the past 10 years of outperformance do not guarantee similar results going forward. Future returns for MNST will depend on factors including category growth, competitive dynamics, regulatory developments around energy drink formulations and marketing, input costs, foreign exchange impacts, and the company’s own capital allocation decisions. Valuation at any given entry point also matters: an investor buying at a significantly higher multiple of earnings or cash flow than prevailed in 2016 should not assume the same forward return profile.

Still, the historical record from 2016 to 2026 is clear: a patient shareholder who committed capital to Monster Beverage and simply held for the full decade earned a result that many institutional investors would consider attractive on a risk-adjusted basis. For investors evaluating potential long-term holdings today, MNST’s 10-year performance serves as a tangible example of how sustained earnings growth, supported by a focused strategy and strong brand assets, can translate into substantial shareholder value over time.

This 10-year case study also illustrates a broader principle: when assessing equities, it can be useful to think in decade-long increments rather than quarters. Asking whether you would be comfortable owning a business if the market were to “shut down” for 10 years, as Buffett suggests, encourages a focus on competitive advantage, balance sheet strength, management quality, and long-term industry structure rather than short-term price fluctuations.

How Monster Beverage shares might perform over the next 10 years will depend on whether the company can continue to innovate its product portfolio, defend and grow market share against global peers, and sustain attractive returns on invested capital. For investors prepared to conduct their own due diligence on valuation and risk, the historical record may offer a starting point for that analysis, but it should not be the endpoint.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell