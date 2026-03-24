One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett is how to think about time horizon when evaluating an individual stock. Once shares are purchased, it becomes very easy to focus on the day-to-day or even minute-by-minute fluctuations in market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down, and the news flow can amplify this volatility. These short-term moves often distract from the longer-term, business-driven return that ultimately matters most for compounding wealth.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASD: JKHY) provides core processing and digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions. It operates in a relatively stable, recurring-revenue segment of the financial technology industry, which has historically supported consistent cash generation and a steady pattern of dividend increases. The company is a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and is often categorized as a high-quality, defensive holding within financial technology.

To illustrate the power of a patient approach, consider the result of a 10-year holding period for an investor who purchased JKHY shares in 2016, reinvested all dividends, ignored interim volatility, and simply held the position through to today.

JKHY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/24/2016 $10,000



03/24/2016 $22,180



03/23/2026 End date: 03/23/2026 Start price/share: $82.99 End price/share: $163.30 Starting shares: 120.50 Ending shares: 135.86 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.89 Total return: 121.86% Average annual return: 8.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,180.86

As shown above, the 10-year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.29%. This would have turned a $10,000 investment made 10 years ago into $22,180.86 today (as of 03/23/2026). On a total return basis, that is an increase of 121.86%. For context, this performance is broadly consistent with the long-run historical annualized total return of the U.S. equity market, albeit achieved with a single mid-cap financial technology holding rather than a diversified index. It therefore provides a useful case study in how a quality, dividend-growing business can compound capital over a full market cycle.

From a business and economic standpoint, the period from 2016 to 2026 encompassed a number of significant macro events: a late-cycle economic expansion, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated market drawdown in 2020, rapid monetary easing followed by one of the sharpest interest rate tightening cycles in decades, and ongoing digital transformation in the financial services sector. Throughout this period, Jack Henry continued to invest in its core processing platforms, digital and payments capabilities, and cloud-delivered solutions for banks and credit unions. The company’s largely recurring revenue base and sticky customer relationships helped support stable cash flows even as many other parts of the market experienced more pronounced earnings volatility.

The table also highlights the contribution of dividends to the overall outcome. Over the full 10-year holding period, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. paid investors a total of $17.89 per share in dividends, which were assumed to be reinvested. That dividend stream represents a second component of total return beyond share price appreciation alone. As the share count rose from 120.50 to 135.86 through reinvestment, future dividends were paid on a larger base of shares, creating a compounding effect. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment grow meaningfully over time — for the above calculations, dividend reinvestment is assumed at the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

Jack Henry has cultivated a track record as a reliable dividend payer. The company initiated a regular quarterly dividend in 1990 and has increased its dividend rate on an annual basis for several decades, placing it among the longer-tenured dividend growers in the information technology space. While its current yield is modest by traditional income-investor standards, its history of consistent, mid-single-digit to low-double-digit annual dividend growth has been an important driver of total return for long-term shareholders.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.44 per share, we calculate that JKHY has a current yield of approximately 1.49%. Another useful metric for long-term investors is “yield on cost” — that is, the current annualized dividend of $2.44 expressed against the original $82.99 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.80%. If Jack Henry continues its pattern of raising the dividend over time, that yield on cost would be expected to increase for the 2016 investor, even if the market dividend yield remains roughly stable due to share price appreciation.

In practice, long-term shareholders in a name such as Jack Henry are compensated in three primary ways: (i) earnings growth driven by increased adoption of its technology by banks and credit unions, pricing power, and operating efficiency; (ii) valuation changes as the market re-rates the business higher or lower based on perceived quality and growth prospects; and (iii) dividends, including the incremental benefit of reinvesting those dividends when the stock trades at attractive valuations. The 2016–2026 experience reflects a balanced contribution from all three elements, with dividends and reinvestment playing a meaningful role despite the company’s relatively low starting yield.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results. Jack Henry’s future returns will depend on factors such as competitive dynamics in core banking and digital solutions, pricing pressure from larger technology vendors, the pace of consolidation among its bank and credit union clients, regulatory developments, and the broader interest-rate and credit environment. That said, this 10-year case study underscores how a disciplined, long-term, dividend-focused approach can allow investors to ride out short-term volatility and still achieve satisfactory compounded returns.

For investors considering JKHY or similar high-quality, dividend-growing companies today, the key questions mirror the Buffett quote at the top of this article: is this a business you would be prepared to own through a full decade of market and economic cycles, relying on its underlying earnings power and capital allocation discipline rather than short-term share price moves?

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch